Anthropic CEO Amodei declares "there is no end to the rainbow" for AI scaling

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei thinks the scaling of large AI models still has plenty of room to run. "There's no end to the rainbow. There's just the rainbow," Amodei told the Financial Times. "We don't see anything slowing down." He's convinced that the "big blob of compute," as he calls it, has a long way to go.

On AI's impact on the job market, Amodei says the technology can only "diffuse at the speed of trust," with trust being in short supply. "Is that just propaganda? Is that just vaporware that's not going to happen? We actually have to make it happen," he says.

Part of the problem, according to Amodei, is that the industry hasn't delivered on its upbeat promises yet, while the warnings are already piling up—including his own prediction that AI could wipe out 50 percent of entry-level office jobs within five years. Amodei says the industry can't afford to downplay the disruption. Instead, it needs to make the upside big enough to serve as a "tool" for working through the fallout.

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