AI and society
Matthias Bastian

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei backs President Trump on AI policy, pushes back on criticism

Sora prompted by THE DECODER
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei backs President Trump on AI policy, pushes back on criticism
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei goes out of his way to assure President Trump that Anthropic is aligned on AI policy, even as the company faces criticism from the Trump camp.

Ad

In a lengthy statement, Amodei highlights Anthropic's close ties with the US government, including a $200 million contract with the Department of Defense to develop advanced AI for national security. The company's language model, Claude, already runs in classified settings through partners like Palantir and the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

Amodei makes a point of publicly supporting Trump's "AI Action Plan." He recalls meeting President Trump at an AI and energy summit in Pennsylvania, "where he and I had a good conversation about US leadership in AI," and notes that other Anthropic executives have participated in White House events focused on AI in healthcare and education.

Throughout his statement, Amodei stresses that Anthropic’s approach is bipartisan and that the company hires experts from both major parties. He says decisions are based on expertise and integrity, not political affiliation.

Ad
Ad

He also draws a hard line against China, closely following Trump's policy, and emphasizes that Anthropic does not do business with Chinese state-linked firms. The company’s mission, Amodei says, is to help secure US leadership in AI by working with both the government and the opposition.

Anthropic responds to criticism from the Trump camp

Amodei's statement is a direct response to accusations from David Sacks, an AI advisor to President Trump, who claims Anthropic is guilty of "regulatory capture" and is undermining startups with exaggerated warnings.

The criticism focuses on Anthropic's public support for California's Senate Bill 53, which will require more transparency and whistleblower protections for AI companies starting in 2026. Anthropic is the only major AI company to openly back the bill. Reports suggest OpenAI has tried to pressure supporters of the law with legal threats.

Amodei describes supporting SB53 as a practical move, given the lack of progress on AI regulation at the federal level. He says the goal is a clear national set of rules, and the bill is crafted to only affect companies making over $500 million in annual revenue, leaving startups out.

Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark had already called Sacks's accusation "perplexing," saying Anthropic agrees with the government on many issues but has made well-founded counter-proposals on specific points.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Recommendation
AI and society

Researchers used AI to manipulate Reddit users, scrapped study after backlash

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, emphasizes his company's non-partisan position and its cooperation with both the US government and Donald Trump.
  • Amodei stands behind Anthropic's support for California's Senate Bill 53, which requires large AI companies to be transparent and protect whistleblowers.
  • Anthropic rejects allegations from Trump advisor David Sacks, who claimed that the company's regulatory support threatens the start-up ecosystem, calling these criticisms unfounded.
Sources
Anthropic
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

Deepseek's OCR system compresses image-based text so AI can handle much longer documents

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

Italy’s publishers file a complaint against Google’s AI Overviews over news visibility

AI and society

A parody website mocks the hype and dangers of the current large language model boom

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei backs President Trump on AI policy, pushes back on criticism

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

The long-predicted deepfake dystopia has arrived with Sora 2

AI in practice

Anthropic claims to lower the entry barrier for advanced AI models with Claude Haiku 4.5

AI research

OpenAI says GPT-5 shows 30 percent less political bias than previous models

Google News