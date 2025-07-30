AI and society
Update
Maximilian Schreiner

Anthropic could soon be valued at $170 billion

Anthropic
Anthropic could soon be valued at $170 billion
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary
Update
  • New funding round led by Iconiq Capital added

Update as of July 30, 2025:

Ad

Anthropic is in talks to raise $5 billion in a new funding round led by Iconiq Capital, according to the Financial Times. The deal would value the company at $170 billion—nearly triple its March valuation and far higher than the previously expected $100 billion. Iconiq manages the wealth of tech leaders like Mark Zuckerberg and Reid Hoffman. Anthropic has also been in discussions with other potential backers, including Amazon and a sovereign wealth fund from the United Arab Emirates. CEO Dario Amodei told employees that the company will start accepting capital from the Middle East, despite concerns about strengthening authoritarian regimes. If the round goes through, Anthropic would become one of the world's most valuable private tech companies, behind only OpenAI at $300 billion and SpaceX at $400 billion.

Original article from July 17, 2025:

Anthropic eyes $100 billion valuation as investors bet on Claude Code and improved margins.

Ad
Ad

Investors are reportedly interested in a new funding round that could push Anthropic’s valuation above $100 billion, according to The Information. That would nearly double the company’s $58 billion valuation from March 2025, when Anthropic raised $3.5 billion and signaled plans to raise a total of $5.5 billion over the year.

Much of Anthropic’s momentum comes from Claude Code, its AI coding tool made widely available in May. The company says Claude Code has already generated over $200 million in annualized revenue, with weekly downloads increasing sixfold since June to three million. Claude Code is available via API and chatbot subscription.

Direct sales drive strong margins, cloud business still unprofitable

Anthropic earns a gross margin of about 60 percent on direct sales of its models to customers, with a target of reaching 70 percent. This margin accounts for revenue minus server and support costs. By contrast, margins drop to negative 30 percent when selling through Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud, which take a significant share of revenue. About 70 percent of Anthropic’s revenue comes from direct sales, helping offset losses in the cloud business.

Anthropic’s growth is also fueled by integration of its models into other startups. Cursor, a direct competitor to Claude Code, uses Anthropic’s models as well. Cursor’s annualized revenue jumped tenfold to $500 million between November 2024 and June 2025. Two developers who previously worked on Claude Code, left for Cursor, and have since returned to Anthropic.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Anthropic is seeking to raise $5 billion in a new funding round led by Iconiq Capital, which would value the company at $170 billion—nearly triple its March valuation and significantly higher than the $100 billion previously expected.
  • The company's rapid growth is driven by its AI coding tool, Claude Code, which has generated over $200 million in annualized revenue and seen weekly downloads reach three million since June, with most revenue coming from direct sales rather than through large cloud platforms.
  • CEO Dario Amodei has told employees that Anthropic will accept capital from the Middle East, despite concerns about supporting authoritarian regimes, and if the funding round closes, Anthropic would become one of the world's most valuable private tech firms, behind only OpenAI and SpaceX.
Sources
The Information
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Anthropic will set new weekly usage limits for Claude subscribers starting August

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

Anthropic says that AI can learn risky behaviors even when the training data looks completely safe

AI and society

Anthropic’s CEO admits compromising with authoritarian regimes to secure AI funding

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Anthropic could soon be valued at $170 billion

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

OpenAI’s math breakthrough might also mean AI is getting better at knowing its own limits

AI in practice
Update

Google DeepMind's Gemini wins Mathematical Olympiad gold using only natural language

AI in practice

OpenAI launches new ChatGPT agent that automates complex tasks for Pro, Plus, and Team

Google News