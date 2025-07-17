AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

Anthropic could soon be worth $100 billion - thanks to Claude Code

Anthropic could soon be worth $100 billion - thanks to Claude Code
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Investors are reportedly interested in a new funding round that could push Anthropic’s valuation above $100 billion, according to The Information. That would nearly double the company’s $58 billion valuation from March 2025, when Anthropic raised $3.5 billion and signaled plans to raise a total of $5.5 billion over the year.

Much of Anthropic’s momentum comes from Claude Code, its AI coding tool made widely available in May. The company says Claude Code has already generated over $200 million in annualized revenue, with weekly downloads increasing sixfold since June to three million. Claude Code is available via API and chatbot subscription.

Direct sales drive strong margins, cloud business still unprofitable

Anthropic earns a gross margin of about 60 percent on direct sales of its models to customers, with a target of reaching 70 percent. This margin accounts for revenue minus server and support costs. By contrast, margins drop to negative 30 percent when selling through Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud, which take a significant share of revenue. About 70 percent of Anthropic’s revenue comes from direct sales, helping offset losses in the cloud business.

Anthropic’s growth is also fueled by integration of its models into other startups. Cursor, a direct competitor to Claude Code, uses Anthropic’s models as well. Cursor’s annualized revenue jumped tenfold to $500 million between November 2024 and June 2025. Two developers who previously worked on Claude Code, left for Cursor, and have since returned to Anthropic.

  • Anthropic is reportedly in talks for a new funding round that could value the company at more than $100 billion, nearly doubling its March 2025 valuation of $58 billion after raising $3.5 billion earlier this year.
  • The company’s strong momentum is tied to Claude Code, its AI coding tool, which has generated over $200 million in annualized revenue and seen weekly downloads rise sixfold since June, reaching three million.
  • Anthropic earns a 60 percent gross margin on direct model sales, with a goal of 70 percent, but faces a negative 30 percent margin on sales through Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud, making direct sales the main driver of profitability.
