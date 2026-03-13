Anthropic drops the surcharge for million-token context windows, making Opus 4.6 and Sonnet 4.6 far cheaper

Anthropic is making Claude's extra-large context window a lot cheaper. The Opus 4.6 and Sonnet 4.6 models now offer a context window of one million tokens at the standard price. Until now, Anthropic charged a surcharge of up to 100 percent for requests exceeding 200,000 tokens. The context window determines how much text an AI model can process in a single request.

Opus 4.6 still costs $5/$25 per million tokens (input/output), and Sonnet 4.6 runs $3/$15. But whether a prompt contains 9,000 or 900,000 tokens no longer matters for pricing. On top of that, the media limit jumps from 100 to 600 images or PDF pages per request. The new pricing applies to Claude Code (Max, Team, and Enterprise) and is available through Amazon Bedrock (except for the media limit), Google Cloud Vertex AI, and Microsoft Foundry.

According to Anthropic, both models achieve the highest accuracy among comparable models at full context length in benchmark tests. That said, the broader problem of declining precision as context windows fill up is still far from solved.

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