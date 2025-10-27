Anthropic expands Claude's financial tools for analysts

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Anthropic is adding new features to Claude designed for financial analysts, including an Excel extension, expanded data connections, and a set of AI-powered skills for tasks like cash flow modeling and valuation comparisons. The Claude for Excel add-in, powered by Sonnet 4.5, is now in beta for select business customers. It can analyze, edit, and comment on spreadsheets directly within Excel.

Ad

The release also features real-time data connections to providers including Moody's, LSEG, and Aiera. Six new agent functions are intended to support due diligence reviews and company analyses, further automating standard analytical tasks.

With these additions, Anthropic goes head-to-head with similar tools from Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT. Still, none of these platforms have a well-defined error rate for everyday office work. Even though reasoning models have made progress on math-heavy tasks, these systems are still probability-based and can and will make mistakes.

Ad