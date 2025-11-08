AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Anthropic expands its European footprint with new offices in Paris and Munich

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Anthropic is ramping up its European operations, opening new offices in Paris and Munich to build on its presence in the region. These locations join existing hubs in London, Dublin, and Zurich, and will act as regional centers for sales, partnerships, and policy engagement.

Ad

The company says the EMEA market is its fastest-growing segment, with sales jumping more than ninefold over the past year. To support this growth, Anthropic is putting together a dedicated leadership team for Europe, naming Pip White to lead Northern Europe and Thomas Remy for Southern Europe.

Anthropic now operates twelve offices worldwide. In Europe, major customers like BMW, SAP, Sanofi, and Doctolib are already using the Claude AI model for software development, network management, and other tasks. Anthropic is also working with organizations such as TUM.ai and Unaite.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Anthropic
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

According to Anthropic, language models can perceive some of their own internal states

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Anthropic expands Claude's financial tools for analysts

AI in practice

Anthropic plans to secure up to one million Google TPUs by 2026 to expand its AI infrastructure

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Anthropic expands its European footprint with new offices in Paris and Munich

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society
Comment

OpenAI and Microsoft call AGI pointless, then make it the linchpin of billion-dollar deals

AI in practice

Google leans on token metrics, not revenue, adding to bubble talk about AI growth

AI and society

OpenAI restructures under new foundation, Microsoft takes 27 percent stake

Google News