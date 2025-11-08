Anthropic expands its European footprint with new offices in Paris and Munich

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Anthropic is ramping up its European operations, opening new offices in Paris and Munich to build on its presence in the region. These locations join existing hubs in London, Dublin, and Zurich, and will act as regional centers for sales, partnerships, and policy engagement.

The company says the EMEA market is its fastest-growing segment, with sales jumping more than ninefold over the past year. To support this growth, Anthropic is putting together a dedicated leadership team for Europe, naming Pip White to lead Northern Europe and Thomas Remy for Southern Europe.

Anthropic now operates twelve offices worldwide. In Europe, major customers like BMW, SAP, Sanofi, and Doctolib are already using the Claude AI model for software development, network management, and other tasks. Anthropic is also working with organizations such as TUM.ai and Unaite.

