Anthropic expands legal AI offerings with new Claude Cowork plugins

Anthropic is making a major push into the legal sector. On Tuesday, the company unveiled twelve new plugins and over 20 MCP connectors for its chatbot Claude, each designed for specific areas of law, including contract law, employment law, and litigation. The plugins combine skills with connectors to external data sources.

Users can also now connect Claude directly to services like Thomson Reuters' CoCounsel Legal, DocuSign, Everlaw, Box, and the AI legal assistant Harvey. The new features are all available through Claude Cowork. Enterprise admins can enable them in their workspace settings.

According to Anthropic's Chief Legal Officer Mark Pike (via Bloomberg), lawyers now use Claude more than almost any other profession. Over 20,000 lawyers signed up for a recent webinar on using Claude, with another session on the way. Back in February, the launch of Anthropic's first legal tools triggered a trillion-dollar drop in legal software stock prices.

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That said, Cowork still has known AI security vulnerabilities like prompt injections. For law firms handling sensitive client data, these are serious concerns worth checking before rolling it out.