Anthropic extends free Fable 5 access for subscribers as OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Sol heats up the pricing war

Anthropic is keeping Claude Fable 5 available to subscribers longer than planned. The model was supposed to switch to pay-per-use starting today. Instead, according to Anthropic's support page, Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise subscribers can keep using Claude Fable 5 at no extra cost through July 19, 2026. Up to 50 percent of the weekly usage limit can go toward Fable 5. After that, users can either pay with credits or switch to a different model. Anthropic also extended the 50 percent boost to Claude Code limits through the same date. Fable 5 burns through usage quota faster than other Claude models.

The extension is likely a response to growing pricing pressure. OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Sol comes bundled with a standard ChatGPT subscription, costs less through the API, and is said to be more token-efficient. Anthropic can't compete on the strength of Claude Opus 4.8 alone, especially with budget-tier rivals like GLM 5.2, Meta's Spark 1.1, and Grok 4.5 gaining ground.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1