Anthropic gets US approval to bring back Claude Mythos 5

The US government has approved Anthropic to redeploy Claude Mythos 5, according to the company. The model is Anthropic's most powerful AI model for cybersecurity and can now be used again by US organizations that operate and protect critical infrastructure. The approval likely mirrors the one granted to OpenAI, which can offer its new frontier model GPT-5.6 Sol to select organizations and customers. Under this exception, Anthropic employees who aren't US nationals and members of approved organizations who aren't US nationals are all cleared to use Mythos 5.

Anthropic is also working with the government to expand access to Mythos 5 and make Fable 5 broadly available again. The company hasn't given a timeline. OpenAI expects "a few weeks" for GPT-5.6 Sol.

Since June 12, Anthropic had been working with the US government to restore access to Mythos 5 and Fable 5. Both models had been blocked earlier on government orders.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1