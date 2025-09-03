Anthropic has raised $13 billion in new funding, boosting its valuation to $183 billion

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Anthropic has raised $13 billion in a Series F funding round, bringing the company's valuation to $183 billion. The round was led by ICONIQ, with additional backing from Fidelity, Lightspeed, BlackRock, TPG, and the Qatar sovereign wealth fund. CFO Krishna Rao points to growing investor confidence as evidence of strong business momentum. Since launching Claude in March 2023, Anthropic's annual revenue has climbed to over $5 billion in 2025. The number of large enterprise customers has increased sevenfold in a year. Claude Code has been especially successful, generating more than $500 million in annual revenue since its launch in May 2025. The new capital will support international expansion, safety research, and further development of Anthropic's AI platform.