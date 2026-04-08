Anthropic hires Microsoft's Azure AI chief to fix its infrastructure problems

Anthropic has hired Eric Boyd, a senior Microsoft executive, as its new head of infrastructure, Bloomberg reports. Boyd previously ran Microsoft's AI Platform, which powers the deployment of large language models for both customers and internal teams. Before Microsoft, he held leadership roles at Yahoo.

The hire comes at a critical time. Anthropic has been struggling to keep its services running smoothly as demand for products like Claude Code has surged. The company is planning $50 billion in investments in AI data centers across the US. Anthropic CTO Rahul Patil said Boyd's experience should help the company meet record demand worldwide.