Anthropic introduces memory feature for Claude Pro and Maxinder function for Claude

Anthropic is rolling out a new memory feature for Claude on the Pro and Max plans. With Claude Memory, the system remembers project content, user preferences, and workflows to keep context consistent across conversations. Each project gets its own separate memory, so confidential topics stay isolated. Users can review and edit what Claude remembers at any time, and there's also an "incognito chat" option that doesn't save data or appear in the chat history.

The feature is optional and can be turned on in the settings. Before launch, Anthropic said in a blog post it tested the storage function in sensitive areas, like making sure it wouldn't reinforce harmful conversation patterns or bypass safety features, and made adjustments as needed. The feature has been available for Team and Enterprise users since September.

