Anthropic is building its first data center team outside the US

According to job listings spotted by Data Center Dynamics, Anthropic is hiring data center contract specialists in Europe and Australia. It's the first time the AI company is building a dedicated data center team for locations outside the United States. Until now, Anthropic had worked exclusively with cloud providers.

The European position is based in London and covers multiple countries, including the major data center hubs Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris, and Dublin, as well as emerging markets in Northern and Southern Europe. The Australian role is focused on Sydney.

The move comes as competitor OpenAI has put its Stargate projects in the UK and Norway on hold. Anthropic still maintains large cloud contracts with Google, AWS, and Microsoft - all three of which are also investors in the company. Alongside these partnerships, Anthropic is planning its own $50 billion US data centers.

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