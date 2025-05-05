AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Anthropic launches "AI for Science" grant program

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER
Anthropic has introduced a new "AI for Science" initiative that offers up to $20,000 per month in API usage credits to selected researchers. According to the company, applicants are evaluated using objective criteria and must pass a biosecurity review. The program is open to individuals over 18 and research teams from academic institutions, except applicants from countries including China, Russia, and Iran. Anthropic says it may also reject applications that violate its rules. Full details and eligibility requirements are available on the Anthropic website.

Sources
Anthropic
