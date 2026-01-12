Anthropic launches Claude for Healthcare one week after OpenAI's hospital push

Ask about this article… Search

One week after OpenAI, Anthropic announces AI tools for healthcare.

Anthropic unveiled Claude for Healthcare on Sunday. The product lets healthcare providers, insurers, and patients use the AI assistant for medical purposes. The company says the infrastructure is HIPAA-compliant.

The timing isn't coincidental: just last week, OpenAI announced a similar product to break into the lucrative healthcare market. Companies specializing in this space, like Abridge and Sword Health, have already reached billion-dollar valuations. Now they'll have to compete with the leading AI companies for healthcare market share.

Claude gains access to Medicare databases and coding systems

Claude for Healthcare can tap into several US health databases: the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Coverage Database with coverage determinations, the ICD-10 coding system for diagnoses, and the National Provider Identifier Registry. For research, there's PubMed with over 35 million biomedical publications.

Anthropic is also introducing what it calls Agent Skills. One template helps review Prior Authorization Requests - the pre-approval forms that routinely cause days-long delays in US patient care.

Consumers can connect personal health data

US subscribers with Pro or Max plans can also give Claude access to their personal health data. Integrations with HealthEx and Function Health are available in beta, with Apple HealthKit and Android Health Connect coming later.

Anthropic emphasizes that this data won't be used to train models.

New tools for clinical trials

Anthropic is also expanding the life sciences features it introduced in October. New connections include Medidata for clinical trials, ClinicalTrials.gov, and the preprint servers bioRxiv and medRxiv. A template helps create study protocols that follow FDA and NIH guidelines.

The technical foundation is Claude Opus 4.5. Anthropic claims the model performs better on medical tasks and produces fewer errors.