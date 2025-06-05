AI in practice
Anthropic launches Claude Gov, an AI model designed specifically for U.S. national security agencies

Anthropic has launched Claude Gov, a version of its Claude AI model built for U.S. national security agencies. According to the company, it is already being used in top-secret facilities. The model was developed with direct input from government agencies and is designed to work in secure, classified settings. Anthropic says Claude Gov helps with analyzing classified data, understanding intelligence and defense documents, and processing complex cyber information. It also supports languages and dialects relevant to national security.

Claude.ai gets a new retrieval mode

