Anthropic launches Claude Science, an AI workspace built specifically for researchers

Anthropic released Claude Science, an AI workbench built for scientists. The app pulls together dozens of databases, tools, and packages in one interface. Researchers can analyze literature, run multi-step analyses, create charts, and draft manuscripts. More than 60 preconfigured skills cover areas like genomics, proteomics, and cheminformatics. A verification agent checks citations and calculations on its own, Anthropic says.

The app runs locally on macOS or Linux and connects to remote machines through SSH or HPC clusters, so sensitive data never has to leave a lab's own infrastructure. Only the context Claude actually needs gets sent to the model. When a job demands more power, the app scales from a single GPU to hundreds. Claude Science taps Nvidia's new BioNeMo agent toolkit, which ships with models like Evo 2, Boltz-2, and OpenFold3. Researchers can also save their own pipelines as reusable skills.

Claude Science is available in beta for Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise users. Anthropic is also backing up to 50 research projects with up to $30,000 in credits each. Applications are open through July 15, 2026.

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