Anthropic launches Claude Security to give defenders the same AI edge attackers already have

Claude Security is now in public beta for Claude Enterprise customers. Anthropic's tool scans code for vulnerabilities and recommends patches using Claude Opus 4.7. Instead of relying on known patterns, the model analyzes how code components interact across files and modules, Anthropic says. Results include severity, reproducibility, and confidence scores. The beta adds scheduled scans, CSV export, and Slack and Jira integrations. Partners including CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, SentinelOne, and Wiz are integrating Opus 4.7 into their own security products.

Anthropic recently made headlines with its "Mythos" AI model, which the company deemed too dangerous to release due to its offensive capabilities. An independent review by a British cybersecurity agency confirmed strong attack capabilities, mostly against weak, unprotected networks. OpenAI's recently released GPT-5.5 has similar capabilities. Claude Security aims to give defenders the same edge as attackers.

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