Anthropic launches internal think tank to study AI's impact on society and security

Anthropic has launched the "Anthropic Institute," an internal think tank dedicated to studying how powerful AI affects society, the economy, and security. The institute will be led by co-founder Jack Clark, who is taking on a new role as "Head of Public Benefit."

The institute plans to research how AI is transforming jobs, what new risks emerge from misuse, what "values" AI systems express, and how humans can maintain control over self-improving AI systems.

The team consists of around 30 people drawn from three existing research groups: the Frontier Red Team, the Societal Impacts team, and the economics research team. Early hires include Matt Botvinick (formerly Google DeepMind), Anton Korinek (University of Virginia), and Zoe Hitzig (previously at OpenAI).

The launch comes at a turbulent time for the company. Anthropic has sued 17 federal agencies and the Executive Office of the President after being classified as a supply chain risk. According to The Verge, Clark said he has "no concerns" about research funding. Anthropic is also opening an office in Washington, D.C.