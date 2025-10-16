AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Anthropic launches "Skills" so Claude can automatically pick prompts for specialized tasks

Anthropic
Anthropic launches
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Anthropic is bringing a new module system, called Skills, to Claude.

Ad

Skills are topic-based folders with instructions, scripts, and resources that Claude can pull in as needed. Anthropic says skills are stackable, portable, and efficient. They work across Claude apps, Claude Code, and the API. Claude decides which skills to use and loads them on its own.

At their core, skills are bundles of complex prompts organized into modules. Claude decides which modules to load and in what sequence. How useful this system will be comes down to how reliably Claude can pick and combine the right skills for each task.

Using skills in Claude apps

Skills are available in Claude apps for Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise users. They can help generate tables, presentations, PDFs, and other documents. Users can create and customize their own skills. Claude shows which skills are active during editing. In Team and Enterprise setups, administrators must enable skills before use.

Ad
Ad

The "skill-creator skill" users through setup, including folder structure, the SKILL.md config file, and needed resources.

Anthropic recommends installing skills only from trusted sources. Skills from less familiar sources should be reviewed carefully before use. This means checking all files to understand how they work, with extra attention to code dependencies and embedded resources like images or scripts. It's also important to watch for any code or instructions that tell Claude to connect to external network sources with unclear trustworthiness.

API integration and Claude Code

Skills can be managed through the Messages API and the /v1/skills endpoint, if the Code Execution Tool is enabled (currently in beta).

In Claude Code, skills can be installed from the anthropics/skills marketplace or manually via ~/.claude/skills. Claude loads the right skills automatically. Version control and team work are built in. The Claude Agent SDK allows integration with custom agents.

Anthropic offers ready-made skills for Excel tables, Word docs, and PowerPoint presentations. Custom skills can be built and managed through the Claude Console. More details are in the official documentation and at the Anthropic Academy.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Recommendation
AI in practice

New data from OpenAI and Anthropic show how people actually use ChatGPT and Claude

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Anthropic is launching "Skills", a modular feature for its AI assistant Claude that allows it to perform specialized tasks more efficiently by automatically selecting and loading the necessary instructions, scripts, and resources only when needed.
  • Skills can be combined, transferred, and are compatible with all Claude products, including Claude apps, Claude code, and the API. Custom skills can be created, but in team and enterprise settings, administrator approval is required for activation.
  • Anthropic advises users to install skills only from reliable sources, and offers a skill creator, API endpoints, a marketplace, and comprehensive documentation for developing and managing these features.
Sources
Anthropic 1 Anthropic 2
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Claude users can access Microsoft 365 data and search enterprise resources within chat

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Microsoft wants Copilot to become the main way people interact with Windows 11 systems

AI in practice

Anthropic aims to triple annual revenue to over $20 billion by 2026

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Anthropic launches "Skills" so Claude can automatically pick prompts for specialized tasks

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Anthropic claims to lower the entry barrier for advanced AI models with Claude Haiku 4.5

AI research

OpenAI says GPT-5 shows 30 percent less political bias than previous models

AI in practice

OpenAI suddenly remembers that copyright law exists after a few days of wild Sora videos

Google News