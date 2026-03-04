Anthropic nears $20 billion revenue run rate despite Pentagon feud

Anthropic is on track to generate nearly $20 billion in annual revenue based on current performance, according to Bloomberg. The company recently surpassed $19 billion in run-rate revenue, more than doubling its $9 billion run rate from the end of 2025. Just a few weeks ago, the figure stood at roughly $14 billion. The growth is driven by strong adoption of Anthropic's AI models and products, particularly its coding tool Claude Code. The company is currently valued at $380 billion.

At the same time, Anthropic is locked in a conflict with the US Department of War. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth declared Anthropic a supply-chain risk, a designation typically reserved for companies from countries the US views as adversaries. The move came after Anthropic pushed for restrictions on the Pentagon's use of its AI for surveillance and autonomous weaponry. Former White House adviser Dean Ball called the designation "attempted corporate murder." Anthropic said the move is "legally unsound" and is prepared to challenge it in court. The company's main app recently topped Apple's download charts, reflecting a surge of support during the Pentagon standoff.

