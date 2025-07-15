AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, and xAI have landed Pentagon contracts worth up to $200 million

Sora prompted by THE DECODER
Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, and xAI have landed Pentagon contracts worth up to $200 million
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, and xAI have each secured contracts worth up to $200 million from the US Department of Defense. The goal: bring advanced generative AI models into military and strategic operations.

Ad

The deals, awarded by the Pentagon's Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO), are designed to accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge generative AI - often called "frontier AI" - for national security. Over the next two years, the four companies will work with the Pentagon to explore how generative AI can be used across military, intelligence, and administrative settings.

Frontier AI for Military Workflows

The contracts use "Prototype Other Transaction Agreements" (POTA), a flexible contracting approach outside standard federal procurement rules. This structure is meant to help the Pentagon move technological innovations quickly into real-world operations.

The companies are tasked with developing AI agent prototypes that can plug directly into military and organizational workflows. Priorities include automating analysis, supporting decision-making with large-scale data, and integrating AI with existing information systems.

Ad
Ad

The Pentagon is taking a "commercial-first" approach: it wants to embed the best available commercial AI technology directly into its own systems.

Generative AI Access Across the Department

Beyond these projects, the CDAO is also making generative AI models available department-wide. These models are being integrated into existing DoD platforms like Ask Sage, Advana, Maven Smart System, and Edge Data Mesh, which already support a range of defense activities.

According to CDAO chief Doug Matty, the move is meant to give the US an edge over geopolitical rivals.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, and xAI have each secured Pentagon contracts worth up to $200 million to bring advanced generative AI into US military and strategic operations.
  • The agreements, managed by the Pentagon's Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office, focus on developing AI agent prototypes to automate analysis, support decision-making, and integrate with existing defense systems using a flexible contracting approach.
  • The Department of Defense is expanding access to generative AI across its platforms, aiming to embed leading commercial AI technology into operations and maintain a technological advantage over global competitors.
Sources
AI.mil
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Grok introduces interactive AI avatars for iOS app

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Google makes NotebookLM a content platform with curated public notebooks

AI in practice

Google’s gemini-embedding-001 text embedding model is now broadly available

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, and xAI have landed Pentagon contracts worth up to $200 million

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice
Update

Kimi-K2 is the next open-weight AI milestone from China after Deepseek

AI research

New Energy-Based Transformer architecture aims to bring better "System 2 thinking" to AI models

AI in practice

Musk unveils Grok 4 as xAI’s new AI model that beats OpenAI and Google on major benchmarks

Google News