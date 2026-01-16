Anthropic opens Claude Cowork AI agent to all Pro subscribers
Anthropic has expanded access to its new Claude Cowork feature. When Cowork debuted on Monday, it was limited to Max subscribers, a $200 per month tier that put it out of reach for most users. Pro subscribers can now access the feature for $20 per month, though Anthropic warns they may hit usage limits faster since Cowork consumes more tokens than regular chat. Max subscribers still get higher usage limits.
Cowork brings the agent-based capabilities of Claude Code to the desktop app for everyday tasks that don't require programming knowledge. With computer access enabled, Claude can handle more complex tasks on its own: sorting files, gathering context from multiple documents, and similar workflows. For now, the feature remains exclusive to the macOS desktop app.
Anthropic has already shipped several updates since Monday's launch: users can now rename sessions, connections to external services are more reliable, file previews work better, and the app prompts for confirmation before deleting files.
