Anthropic opens Claude for Teachers with a promise not to train models on student data

Anthropic is rolling out Claude for Teachers, a free offering for verified K-12 educators at US schools. It includes access to Claude along with Claude Code and the Cowork agent feature, a library of teaching-specific skills, and connections to curriculum-aligned content. The company says it covers education standards across all 50 states.

Teachers can use it to plan lessons, differentiate materials, or analyze student data. Recurring tasks like daily assessment reviews can be automated and scheduled to run at set times. Integrations with tools like Canva Education, MagicSchool, and ASSISTments let teachers plug Claude into their existing workflows. Anthropic says it won't use any processed data for model training. The American Federation of Teachers is working with Anthropic on privacy standards.

Anthropic is also releasing a free, model-agnostic AI course for educators and a GitHub repository with agent skills. The company plans to study Claude for Teachers' impact through a pilot program at public schools in Detroit. The new offering builds on Claude for Education, which already serves colleges and universities. That program's learning mode came about because students said in interviews that AI tools were eroding their ability to think independently, according to Anthropic's head of education Drew Bent. Sign-ups for Claude for Teachers are open through June 2027.

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