Anthropic opens Claude's improved Excel integration to all Pro subscribers after limited beta

Update from January 24, 2026:

Anthropic's Claude integration for Excel was previously limited to select users. The company has now rolled it out to all Pro subscribers. Along with broader availability, the update brings several functional improvements: Claude now accepts multiple files via drag-and-drop, avoids overwriting existing cells, and supports longer work sessions through automatic compression. While automatic compression sounds convenient, Claude Code users know this approach increases the risk of errors, so users should still pay attention to context engineering.

The integration lets users work with Claude directly inside Microsoft Excel for analysis and data preparation tasks. The add-in is available through the Microsoft Marketplace.

Article from October 27, 2025:

Anthropic expands Claude's financial tools for analysts

Anthropic is adding new features to Claude designed for financial analysts, including an Excel extension, expanded data connections, and a set of AI-powered skills for tasks like cash flow modeling and valuation comparisons. The Claude for Excel add-in, powered by Sonnet 4.5, is now in beta for select business customers. It can analyze, edit, and comment on spreadsheets directly within Excel.

The release also features real-time data connections to providers including Moody's, LSEG, and Aiera. Six new agent functions are intended to support due diligence reviews and company analyses, further automating standard analytical tasks.

With these additions, Anthropic goes head-to-head with similar tools from Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT. Still, none of these platforms have a well-defined error rate for everyday office work. Even though reasoning models have made progress on math-heavy tasks, these systems are still probability-based and can and will make mistakes.