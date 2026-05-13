Anthropic overtakes OpenAI in B2B adoption for the first time according to Ramp spending data

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Payment data from billing platform Ramp shows Anthropic now sells more B2B AI than OpenAI. But the company is far from a clear winner in the AI market.

The Ramp AI Index puts Anthropic at 34.4 percent of companies, while OpenAI slipped to 32.3 percent. Anthropic quadrupled its penetration over the past year, while OpenAI barely budged; growing just 0.3 percent.

The Ramp AI Index pulls from spending data across companies that pay through Ramp, either by corporate credit card or invoice. It tracks what share of those companies pay which AI providers, not how much they actually use or spend. Worth noting: Ramp skews heavily toward US companies, so the numbers don't reflect the global picture.

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Anthropic's lead could slip fast

Even with the milestone, Ramp economist Ara Kharazian flags three headwinds for Anthropic. First, the company makes more money when customers run expensive models, which could push businesses toward cheaper options. Uber's CTO already said the company blew through its 2026 AI budget. Second, users have been vocal about outages and declining quality with Claude. Third, the Opus 4.7 model triples the cost of image processing.

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Agentic models can also push token counts higher because they often generate more text, call tools, and write or run code as part of the same task. That means a workflow that looked identical a year ago can now burn through far more tokens, even if the underlying user demand hasn't changed.

"The truth is we have never seen a software industry as dynamic, where newcomers can disrupt market leaders in a matter of months, and where the pace of development overrides the typical forces of vendor stickiness," Kharazian writes.

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Because the index tracks spending rather than actual usage, it's an indirect signal at best. Costs go up even when usage stays flat if prices rise, and that's been happening across the board. Anthropic's latest Opus 4.7 model costs significantly more than its predecessor, and OpenAI hiked prices with GPT-5.5 by up to 92 percent. At the same time, cheaper inference platforms running open-source models are picking up steam, and OpenAI's Codex handles similar tasks at a lower price point, Kharazian says.