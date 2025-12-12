AI in practice
Anthropic places $21 billion order for Google chips via Broadcom

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
AI lab Anthropic has placed orders totaling $21 billion with Broadcom for Google's AI chips. Broadcom CEO Hock Tan confirmed that the startup is purchasing "Ironwood Racks" equipped with Google's Tensor Processing Units (TPUs).

The move follows a massive cloud partnership between Anthropic and Google announced in late October. That deal grants Anthropic access to up to one million TPUs and is expected to bring over one gigawatt of new AI compute capacity online by 2026. Anthropic maintains a multi-cloud strategy, spreading its workloads across Google TPUs, Amazon's Trainium chips, and Nvidia GPUs.

Sources
CNBC
