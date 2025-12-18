AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Anthropic publishes Agent Skills as an open standard for AI platforms

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Anthropic is releasing "Agent Skills" as an open standard at agentskills.io. The idea is to make these skills interoperable across different platforms, meaning a capability that works in Claude should function just as well in other AI systems. Anthropic likens this strategy to the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and notes that it is already working with ecosystem partners on the project. OpenAI already adopted skills.

The company is also upgrading how skills function within Claude. These skills are basically repeatable workflows that customize the AI assistant for specific jobs. Administrators on Team and Enterprise plans can now manage skills from a central hub and push them to every user in their organization, though individuals still have the option to turn them off.

Creating these skills has also gotten easier: users just describe what they need, and Claude helps configure it. Anthropic has also launched a directory of partner skills from companies like Notion, Canva, Figma, and Atlassian at claude.com/connectors. Developers can find technical documentation at platform.claude.com/docs, and skills are now live across Claude apps, Claude Code, and the developer API.

