Anthropic raises $30 billion, pushing valuation to $380 billion

Anthropic has closed a $30 billion Series G funding round, bringing the AI company's post-money valuation to $380 billion.

The round was led by GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, and U.S. investment firm Coatue. D. E. Shaw Ventures, Dragoneer, Founders Fund, ICONIQ, and MGX, an Abu Dhabi-based technology investment fund, joined as co-leads. Microsoft and Nvidia also participated, building on previously announced strategic partnerships. Anthropic says it will use the capital for research, product development, and infrastructure expansion.

Anthropic reports annualized revenue of $14 billion, having grown more than tenfold in each of the past three years. Claude Code, the company's coding tool, now accounts for over $2.5 billion in annualized revenue on its own.

One notable detail about how companies are using AI: more than 500 customers spend over $1 million per year on Claude, according to Anthropic, and eight of the ten largest Fortune companies are among its users.