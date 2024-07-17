Anthropic releases Android app for Claude

Two months after its launch on iOS, Anthropic has released an Android app for its generative AI assistant, Claude. Like ChatGPT and Gemini, Claude can generate responses based on text, file, and image prompts. The app is free to use and is powered by one of the most powerful AI models, Claude 3.5 Sonnet.
A paid Pro subscription is required for extended use and access to additional models such as Claude 3 Opus.
