AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Anthropic releases open-source tool for AI security checks

Anthropic has released a new open source tool on GitHub that automatically checks code for security vulnerabilities. The GitHub action "Claude Code Security Reviewer" uses the Claude AI model to scan pull requests for potential security issues.

According to the project description, the tool can spot security vulnerabilities across different programming languages by understanding the context of the code. It automatically adds comments directly in code discussions, filters out likely false positives, and focuses only on files that have been modified. The tool is available under the MIT license on GitHub.

Sources
Github
