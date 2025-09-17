AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

Anthropic restricts surveillance use of Claude models, fueling tensions in Washington

Sora prompted by THE DECODER
Anthropic restricts surveillance use of Claude models, fueling tensions in Washington
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Anthropic is under growing political pressure in Washington after blocking certain law enforcement uses of its AI models. The company’s policy prohibits applying its Claude models to "domestic surveillance," a stance that has frustrated the Trump administration.

Ad

According to Semafor, Anthropic recently turned down requests from contractors working with federal law enforcement agencies. The policy means restrictions apply to organizations such as the FBI, the Secret Service, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), where surveillance plays a significant role.

The rules leave room for interpretation: the policy does not provide a precise definition of "domestic surveillance." That lack of clarity has led to mounting frustration in Washington. Two senior officials expressed concern that Anthropic’s approach could be politically motivated, with vague language that allows broad or selective application.

Anthropic’s government contracts

Despite these restrictions, Anthropic maintains strong ties to the US government. Its Claude models are available through Amazon Web Services GovCloud, and in some cases they are the only advanced systems cleared for top-secret work. The company also has a symbolic $1 contract to provide Claude access to federal agencies. In addition, Anthropic collaborates with the Defense Department, while explicitly forbidding the use of its technology in weapons development.

Ad
Ad

Compared with Anthropic, OpenAI has taken a more flexible stance. Its guidelines ban only "unauthorized surveillance" — language that leaves room for authorized law enforcement use.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Anthropic faces political pressure in Washington after refusing to allow its Claude AI models to be used for "domestic surveillance," frustrating agencies like the FBI, Secret Service, and ICE, and raising concerns over the policy's vague language.
  • The company's rules do not clearly define what counts as "domestic surveillance," leading to complaints from senior officials that the policy could be selectively enforced or politically motivated.
  • Despite these restrictions, Anthropic maintains strong government ties, offering Claude through AWS GovCloud and collaborating with the Defense Department, while OpenAI allows its models to be used in authorized law enforcement surveillance.
Sources
Semafor
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

Meta forms super PAC in California to push AI policies

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

China orders Bytedance and Alibaba to cancel Nvidia AI chip purchases

AI and society

Disney, Universal, and Warner Bros. sue Minimax over AI use of iconic characters

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Anthropic restricts surveillance use of Claude models, fueling tensions in Washington

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Gemini 2.5 Deep Think achieves gold at the world’s leading student programming competition

AI in practice

New data from OpenAI and Anthropic show how people actually use ChatGPT and Claude

AI and society

Leading AI chatbots are now twice as likely to spread false information as last year, study finds

Google News