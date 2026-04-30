Anthropic reviewing investor offers that would value the company at over $900 billion

Anthropic is reviewing investor offers for a new funding round that would value the AI company at over $900 billion, Bloomberg reports. That would let Anthropic overtake rival OpenAI as the world's most valuable AI startup. The talks are still in very early stages, and no offer has been accepted yet. Anthropic had previously turned down multiple offers at valuations of $800 billion or more - apparently holding out for a higher number.

Google recently committed $10 billion to Anthropic, though still at the older $350 billion valuation from a February round. Up to $30 billion more could follow if Anthropic hits certain performance targets. Amazon is also investing $5 billion at that same valuation, with plans for an additional $20 billion. Whether Google and Amazon will participate in the new round remains unclear.

Anthropic is also considering an IPO starting in October. OpenAI was last valued at $852 billion, but is reportedly struggling with missed revenue and growth targets.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1