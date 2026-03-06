Anthropic says Claude is adding over a million new users every day

Anthropic's AI chatbot Claude is adding more than a million new users daily. Mike Krieger shared the milestone on X. The Instagram co-founder joined Anthropic in 2024, initially as Chief Product Officer, and now leads the AI lab's new experiments division.

The surge likely has several drivers. In the consumer space, Anthropic has benefited from the ongoing Pentagon controversy, where the company is widely considered the moral winner compared to OpenAI.

At the same time, AI adoption is growing across the board. Since October 2025, annualized revenue for both companies is estimated to have roughly doubled—from $13 billion to $25 billion for OpenAI, and from $7 billion to $19 billion for Anthropic. That said, both companies are still burning through cash, with massive costs and liabilities offsetting those revenue figures.

