Anthropic ships ten AI agents for finance as both it and OpenAI chase IPO-ready revenue

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Anthropic has released ten preconfigured AI agents built for the finance industry, designed to automate routine work at investment banks, asset managers, and insurers. The templates cover research, risk and compliance checks, and financial accounting, according to the company.

On the research and client-facing side, there's a "Pitch builder" that compiles target company lists and drafts pitchbooks, a "Meeting preparer" for briefings, an "Earnings reviewer" for annual reports, and a "Model builder" for financial models. For credit, risk, and compliance, Anthropic offers a "Market researcher" and a "KYC screener" that prepares compliance escalations. In finance and operations, agents handle valuation reviews, general ledger reconciliation, month-end close, and the review of financial reports.

The templates can run as plugins inside Claude Cowork and Claude Code right at the user's desk, or as "Claude Managed Agents" that operate autonomously on Anthropic's platform - for example, handling multi-hour deal closings with a full audit log. Each template combines skills, data connections, and specialized subagents, according to Anthropic.

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Anthropic is also expanding its partner ecosystem with new connectors to Dun & Bradstreet, Fiscal AI, Financial Modeling Prep, Guidepoint, IBISWorld, SS&C IntraLinks, Third Bridge, and Verisk. Moody's is contributing an MCP app with credit data on more than 600 million companies.

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Racing OpenAI for enterprise customers

The launch is part of a broader push to win new customers, particularly in finance. Anthropic already counts Goldman Sachs, Citadel, Citi, and AIG among its clients. Jonathan Pelosi, Anthropic's head of financial services, says the new tools aim to "close the gap" between how fast AI is advancing and how quickly financial firms can actually put it to work.

Both Anthropic and OpenAI are heading toward IPOs that could happen later this year. To get there, they need to show revenue growth and traction with enterprise customers, who are only just starting to roll out AI agents at scale. OpenAI, for its part, is working with banks like BNY and BBVA.

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New joint ventures are part of that strategy. Anthropic yesterday announced a $1.5 billion venture with Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman, and Goldman Sachs to roll out AI tools across portfolio companies of private equity firms. Just before that, news broke that OpenAI is launching a similar joint venture with The Deployment Company.