Anthropic signs multi-gigawatt TPU deal with Google and Broadcom

Anthropic has signed a deal with Google and Broadcom for multiple gigawatts of TPU computing capacity, set to come online starting in 2027. Most of the infrastructure will be built in the United States. The company points to surging demand as the reason for the expansion: its annualized revenue rate now exceeds $30 billion, up from roughly $9 billion at the end of 2025. The number of enterprise customers generating more than $1 million in annual revenue has doubled since February, surpassing 1,000.

Anthropic trains Claude on a mix of hardware: Amazon's AWS Trainium, Google's TPUs, and Nvidia's GPUs. This makes Claude the only one of the three major AI models available across all three major cloud platforms (AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure). That said, Anthropic notes that Amazon remains its most important cloud partner.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1