Anthropic slashes Claude Fable 5 limits in Max and Team Premium and pushes Pro users toward API pricing

Claude Fable 5 will be included in all Max and Team Premium plans starting July 20, but with sharply reduced limits. The bonus usage phase ends the same day, cutting regular limits by 33 percent. Fable 5 will only be available at 50 percent of those already reduced limits. Pro and Team Standard subscribers effectively lose access. They'll get a one-time $100 usage credit, then have to pay API prices. That $100 probably won't last long.

Anthropic acknowledged that Fable demand has been hard to manage and frustrating for users, and that it's continuing to invest in more capacity. The company originally planned to pull Fable from subscription plans entirely. The reversal likely has to do with competition: OpenAI released GPT-5.6 Sol, a model with similar performance at a third of the cost. There's also massive pricing pressure from China for everything below the frontier tier.

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