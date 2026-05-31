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Anthropic study finds men use AI coding agents more than twice as often as women in social science research

Matthias Bastian
Matthias Bastian View the LinkedIn Profile of Matthias Bastian
May 31, 2026
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Anthropic has studied how social scientists use AI and found that far more men than women use coding agents, AI tools like Claude Code that write program code automatically.

Researchers with typically male names use these tools more than twice as often as those with typically female names. The gap holds even within the same disciplines and career levels.

Differences in AI and coding agent adoption by career stage, gender, and university rank. General AI usage is fairly even across groups, but coding agents show stark disparities. | Image: Anthropic

Economists lead in coding agent adoption at 39 percent, while education researchers sit at the bottom with just four percent. PhD students and postdocs use coding AI far more than professors, and researchers at top-25 universities use the tools 40 percent more often than their peers. The dominant use case is code generation for data analysis, at 97 percent. Only a third use AI for writing text.

Code-Generierung ist mit 97 Prozent der häufigste Anwendungsfall bei Coding-Agent-Nutzern. Textentwürfe erstellen nur 54 Prozent der Coding-Agent-Nutzer und 30 Prozent der übrigen KI-Nutzer. Ökonomen nutzen KI am vielseitigsten, auch zum Verfassen von Texten (50 Prozent). | Bild: Anthropic
Code generation is the top use case at 97 percent of coding agent users. Only 54 percent of coding agent users and 30 percent of other AI users draft text. Economists are the most versatile AI users, with 50 percent also using it for writing. | Image: Anthropic

The authors note that gaps by gender, career level, and university rank are all wider for coding agents than for general AI use.

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Researchers are bullish on their own productivity but skeptical about their field

Respondents are optimistic about AI's effect on their own paper output: 88 percent rate it above 5 on a 10-point scale, and half rate it at 8 or higher. Coding agent users are even more optimistic than others.

Researchers rate AI's impact on their own productivity much higher than its impact on their field. The gap grows with the number of AI use cases adopted. Coding agent users are the most optimistic about personal productivity but remain skeptical about broader effects. | Image: Anthropic

But 70 percent of respondents are more upbeat about their own productivity than about AI's impact on the social sciences as a whole. The authors suspect researchers worry that more papers could overload the peer review system, intensify competition for attention, and worsen existing problems like selective reporting and risk-averse, incremental research.

That concern tracks with what's already happening in other fields. In biomedical research, AI-hallucinated citations are creeping into papers that shape clinical guidelines, with fabrication rates jumping more than twelvefold since 2023.

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Source: Anthropic