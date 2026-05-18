Anthropic to brief global financial regulators on cyber flaws found by Claude Mythos

Anthropic will brief leading finance ministries and central banks on vulnerabilities in the global financial system's cyber defenses that its new AI model Claude Mythos Preview has uncovered. According to the Financial Times, the initiative traces back to a request from Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England and chair of the Financial Stability Board (FSB). The FSB brings together financial regulators from the G20 nations.

Anthropic said last month that Mythos had found thousands of severe security flaws across all major operating systems and browsers. So far, only about 40 organizations have access to Mythos, including Amazon, Microsoft, and JPMorgan Chase. The White House recently asked Anthropic not to distribute the model more widely for now.

The IMF warned recently that new AI models could turn cyber risks into a "macro-financial shock." The FSB is working on a report about AI use in the financial system, set to come out next month.

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