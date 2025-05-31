AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Anthropic triples revenue to $3 billion as corporate demand for generative AI surges

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Anthropic now generates around $3 billion in annualized revenue, up from $1 billion in December 2024, according to Reuters sources. The sharp rise is linked to strong demand for generative AI from corporate clients. Code generation — AI tools that assist with programming — is a key growth area. Anthropic's new Claude 4 models are optimized for code generation tasks, which could drive further revenue growth. Unlike OpenAI or Google, Anthropic mainly targets business customers, suggesting that more companies are adopting AI tools.

Sources
Reuters
MIXED-NEWS.com
