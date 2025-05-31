Anthropic triples revenue to $3 billion as corporate demand for generative AI surges

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Anthropic now generates around $3 billion in annualized revenue, up from $1 billion in December 2024, according to Reuters sources. The sharp rise is linked to strong demand for generative AI from corporate clients. Code generation — AI tools that assist with programming — is a key growth area. Anthropic's new Claude 4 models are optimized for code generation tasks, which could drive further revenue growth. Unlike OpenAI or Google, Anthropic mainly targets business customers, suggesting that more companies are adopting AI tools.