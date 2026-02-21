Anthropic updates Claude Code with desktop features that automate more of the dev workflow

Anthropic is rolling out new desktop features for Claude Code that take development automation a step further. The AI can now spin up development servers and display running web apps right in the interface, spot errors, and fix them on its own.

There's also a new code review feature that checks changes and drops comments directly in the diff view. For GitHub projects, Claude keeps an eye on pull requests in the background, automatically fixes CI errors, and can even merge PRs on its own once tests pass. That means developers can move on to new tasks while Claude Code works through open PRs behind the scenes. Sessions pick up seamlessly across CLI, desktop, web, and mobile. All updates are available now.

