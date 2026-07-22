Anthropic will deploy 2 gigawatts of AMD GPUs for Claude in a deal worth up to $5 billion

AMD is investing up to $5 billion in Anthropic. In return, Anthropic plans to deploy up to 2 gigawatts of AMD Instinct MI450 GPUs in Helios server systems for training and running its Claude models. The first gigawatt phase starts in the first half of 2027. The systems pair MI455X GPUs with AMD EPYC "Venice" processors and AMD networking tech. Anthropic already uses AMD's MI355X GPUs.

Both companies also plan a multi-year effort to use Claude to improve AMD's ROCm software platform and GPU workloads. AMD will use Claude internally across its dev teams. Anthropic co-founder Tom Brown says working with different hardware providers lets the company match workloads to the best-suited hardware.

For AMD, this is a big push to establish itself alongside Nvidia as a GPU supplier for AI companies. AMD has struck similar deals with Meta and OpenAI. Critics point to the circular nature of these agreements: chip and cloud companies fund AI labs, which then spend that money buying from them. Whether AI labs can eventually cover these bills on their own remains an open question.

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