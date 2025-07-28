AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Anthropic will set new weekly usage limits for Claude subscribers starting August

Starting August 28, 2024, Anthropic will roll out new weekly usage limits for Claude subscribers. Alongside the existing 5-hour limit - which resets every five hours - users will face two additional restrictions: a general weekly cap for all models and a separate weekly limit for Claude Opus 4. Both reset every seven days.

For Claude Sonnet 4, Anthropic estimates weekly usage will fall between 40 and 80 hours, depending on project size and settings like auto-accept mode. Users running multiple Claude Code instances at once will hit the new limits sooner.

Anthropic says fewer than five percent of users will be affected. The company cites abuse prevention - including account sharing and continuous use - as well as overall system performance as reasons for the change.

