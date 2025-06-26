Anthropics Claude can now build AI apps

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Anthropic now lets users build, host, and share their own AI-powered apps directly within the Claude app. The feature is rolling out in beta for Free, Pro, and Max subscribers. Developers can create interactive apps powered by Claude models without paying separate API costs - usage is billed to the end user's account. Claude writes real code, handles technical tasks like error management, and makes it easy to share creations via link. There are still some limitations, including restricted access to external APIs and lack of persistent data storage.