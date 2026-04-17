Anthropic's Claude Design turns chatbot conversations into prototypes, slide decks, and marketing assets

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Anthropic is launching Claude Design, a tool that lets users create designs, prototypes, presentation slides, and one-pagers just by chatting with the bot.

The product sits under Anthropic Labs and runs on Claude Opus 4.7, which the company calls its most powerful vision model yet. It's rolling out as a research preview for Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise subscribers. Enterprise customers won't see it right away. The feature is off by default and has to be turned on by an admin in the organization settings.

Built for designers and non-designers alike

Anthropic is going after two audiences here. First, designers, who rarely have the time to prototype a dozen different directions. And second, founders, product managers, and marketers who have ideas but no design chops. The pitch, in Anthropic's words, is to give "designers room to explore widely and everyone else a way to produce visual work."

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If you've used a chat-based AI tool before, the workflow will feel familiar. You describe what you want, Claude spits out a first version, and then you refine it through conversation, inline comments, direct edits, or custom sliders. Claude builds the sliders itself, and they control things like spacing, color, and layout.

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The tool can also read codebases and design files to build a design system with colors, typography, and components, then apply that system automatically to new projects. Teams can maintain multiple systems side by side.

Claude Design takes text prompts, uploaded images, and documents in DOCX, PPTX, and XLSX formats, plus references to codebases. A web capture tool grabs elements straight from live websites, so prototypes can closely mirror the real thing.

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From pitch decks to frontier prototypes

So far, Anthropic says teams have used the tool to turn static mockups into interactive prototypes, sketch out wireframes for product features, build pitch decks from rough outlines, and put together marketing assets like landing pages and social graphics. Exports work in PPTX, PDF, HTML, and Canva, or you can share a document through an internal organization URL.

The company also refers to so-called "Frontier Designs", in which code-supported prototypes can be built with voice, video, shaders, 3D graphics and built-in AI. Once a design is complete, Claude creates a handoff bundle that can be passed to Claude Code for implementation with a single command. Anthropic has announced that it will facilitate integrations with other tools in the coming weeks.

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Shared chat sessions for team collaboration

For collaboration, Claude Design offers organization-wide restricted sharing. Documents can remain private, be made readable via a link, or be released for editing. Colleagues with editing rights can work on the same document in a shared group conversation with Claude.

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Access is bundled into each subscription and falls under the usual usage limits, which users can stretch further with "extra usage." To get started, head to claude.ai/design.

Anthropic recently launched Anthropic Labs, an umbrella brand for experimental products where the company tests new applications beyond the standard chat interface. Claude Design fits into a broader push to tie Anthropic's language and vision models to real-world workflows, putting it in direct competition with design and presentation platforms like Figma and Canva, along with prototyping tools like Vercel's v0.