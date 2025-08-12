AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Anthropic's Claude Sonnet 4 now processes up to one million tokens in a single pass on its API

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Anthropic has raised the context window for Claude Sonnet 4 to one million tokens on the Anthropic API, Amazon Bedrock, and soon Google Cloud Vertex AI. This is five times larger than before, letting users process entire codebases or large sets of research documents in a single run. The change is primarily for developers working with extensive source code or those who need to summarize large volumes of text. The one million token context is currently in public beta for customers with Tier 4 or custom API limits.

Ad

The expanded context window comes with steeper pricing. For requests over 200,000 input tokens, Anthropic charges $6 per million tokens, double the usual rate. Output tokens cost $22.50 per million, up from the standard $15. Anthropic points to prompt caching and batch processing as ways to cut costs, with batch processing potentially lowering expenses by up to 50 percent.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Anthropic
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Anthropic’s Claude can now remember past conversations

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Anthropic releases open-source tool for AI security checks

AI in practice

Anthropic prepares for GPT-5 by releasing its upgraded Claude Opus 4.1 model

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Anthropic's Claude Sonnet 4 now processes up to one million tokens in a single pass on its API

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI launches GPT-5 as a unified system with adaptive reasoning for complex tasks

AI research

Google Deepmind's Genie 3 creates interactive 3D worlds that stay consistent for "multiple minutes"

AI in practice

Google upgrades Gemini with Deep Think and flags early warning risks

Google News