Ad
Skip to content
Subscribe Now
AI in practice
Copy the url to clipboard Share this article Go to comment section

Anthropic's Cowork gets plugins that turn Claude into a specialized assistant for knowledge workers

Matthias Bastian
Matthias Bastian View the LinkedIn Profile of Matthias Bastian
Jan 30, 2026

Anthropic has launched plugins for Cowork that turn Claude into a specialized assistant for sales, legal, finance, and other departments. Each plugin bundles skills, data connections, commands, and sub-agents. A sales plugin, for instance, hooks Claude into the company's CRM and knowledge base while adding commands for customer research and call follow-up.

The Cowork interface showing the plugin menu. | Image: Anthropic

Anthropic has open-sourced eleven plugins covering productivity, data analysis, marketing, and customer service. All components are stored as simple files, which the company says makes them easy to build and share via the Cowork interface or GitHub.

The plugin admin panel lets users organize skills, commands, agents, and connectors for different departments like sales or marketing. | Image: Anthropic

Plugin support is available as a research preview for paying Claude users. Plugins are stored locally for now, with company-wide management coming later. Cowork is Anthropic's desktop software for agentic knowledge work, though it still has fundamental cybersecurity issues.

Ad
DEC_D_Incontent-1

AI News Without the Hype – Curated by Humans

As a THE DECODER subscriber, you get ad-free reading, our weekly AI newsletter, the exclusive "AI Radar" Frontier Report 6× per year, access to comments, and our complete archive.

Source: Anthropic Blog