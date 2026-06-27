Anthropic's Fable 5 could return within days as Trump administration prepares to lift restrictions

Anthropic's latest AI model, Fable 5, could be available again within days, Axios reports. A source familiar with the situation says the Trump administration is close to lifting the restrictions. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told Anthropic in a letter that the company had "worked with the US government to address risks." The Pentagon and NSA still need to sign off.

Fable 5 was shut down on June 12 on orders from the US government over safety concerns. Mythos 5, the variant without added safety restrictions that Anthropic also had to take offline, is already back for select partners.

Whether Fable 5 will face ongoing restrictions after release, similar to GPT-5.6 Sol, or become available worldwide right away remains unclear. OpenAI doesn't expect full clearance for its own model until the coming weeks. Both Anthropic and OpenAI are now pushing for a legally defined review process for new AI models instead of case-by-case decisions.

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