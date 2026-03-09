Anthropic's groundbreaking lawsuit challenges the government's power to punish AI safety decisions

Anthropic is taking the US government to court. The AI developer filed a lawsuit in federal court in San Francisco against 17 federal agencies and the Executive Office of the President, claiming the government is punishing it for refusing to remove two guardrails from Claude: no lethal autonomous warfare and no mass surveillance of Americans.

The Department of War threatened Anthropic with two contradictory moves at once, the lawsuit states: invoke the Defense Production Act to force the company to hand over Claude, or ban it from the supply chain as a security risk. Anthropic argues the government can't claim a company is so essential it must be conscripted by law and so dangerous it should be blacklisted at the same time.

The lawsuit also challenges the legal basis for the government's actions. The statute cited, 10 U.S.C. § 3252, was written for cases where a foreign adversary might sabotage or subvert an information system. The government's own definition of "foreign adversary" covers China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, and Venezuela.

